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Meet LGBTQIA+ Satanist Rachel Simon from The Mazzoni Center who 'educates' Kids!
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122 views • May 24, 2022
[21.05.2022] Ayo...WTF? - I know psychologists...I know therapists...I even know the-rapists...but what is a psycho-therapist?
Meet Rachel Simon from The Mazzoni Center, which "educates" teens and encourages them to distrust their "bigoted, misinformed parents."
"bigoted, misinformed parents." No, They just don't like talking about degenerate practices with there own kids. These people can't go 5 seconds without telling everyone about there degeneracy.
If we could just go back to the days where teachers weren’t trying to groom our kids and then act like WE are the problem, that would be greeeeeat….
Why do people think their sexual preference is an automatic topic of conversation? I've never started a conversation like that in my life nor casually dropped it in a bio for work for absolutely NO REASON WHATSOEVER
Higher education doesn't make people smart, this woman is proof of that
362,989 viewsMay 21, 2022
Memology 101
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4igwkbOxU0
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
Meet Rachel Simon from The Mazzoni Center, which "educates" teens and encourages them to distrust their "bigoted, misinformed parents."
"bigoted, misinformed parents." No, They just don't like talking about degenerate practices with there own kids. These people can't go 5 seconds without telling everyone about there degeneracy.
If we could just go back to the days where teachers weren’t trying to groom our kids and then act like WE are the problem, that would be greeeeeat….
Why do people think their sexual preference is an automatic topic of conversation? I've never started a conversation like that in my life nor casually dropped it in a bio for work for absolutely NO REASON WHATSOEVER
Higher education doesn't make people smart, this woman is proof of that
362,989 viewsMay 21, 2022
Memology 101
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4igwkbOxU0
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
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