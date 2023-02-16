How can God judge me? | I never asked to be created and he forces me to follow rules!

It seems unfair that God would force us to exist without our permission and then demand we play by his rules! This is so unfair. And it's actually true that God is unfair, but not in the way we might think. It's unfair that God would show us goodness and grace despite the fact that we would otherwise want nothing to do with him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.