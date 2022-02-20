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Bible Prophecy and Making Too Much Out of News Headlines
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32 views • February 20, 2022
There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to showing you the fulfillment of end time Bible prophecy in the news, and the lack of consistency between them all can be confusing and frustrating for anyone who is trying to understand where the world is heading, and how it all fits in with the Revelation of Jesus Christ. If you want clarity on this issue, put down the newspaper for a moment, and discover what the Revelation is really all about.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Leo
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
N.Y.C. to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, concerts and gyms by N.Y.C. to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, concerts and gyms FAIR USE
Syria Conflict by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by Times of India Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Jesus Second Coming With his Angels - Animated background Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping_ We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Music "Evolution" by www.bensound.com
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Leo
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by Gareth Davies
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
N.Y.C. to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, concerts and gyms by N.Y.C. to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, concerts and gyms FAIR USE
Syria Conflict by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by Times of India Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Jesus Second Coming With his Angels - Animated background Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping_ We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Music "Evolution" by www.bensound.com
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