"Look what these bastards are doing to the country. There are soldiers under the rubble all around."

Strike on mercenaries' location in Kramatorsk

▶️A video from the internet is circulating, reportedly published by a British mercenary using the callsign "Peter," confirming that the strike in Kramatorsk hit a base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and mercenaries in a dormitory.

▶️Foreign instructors and AFU soldiers have been killed and wounded.

▶️Among the rubble in Kramatorsk, another mercenary was spotted - an American named Nick Dackworth (pictured with a beard).

▶️According to the Ministry of Defense briefing, the strike in Kramatorsk targeted a meeting of the 56th Brigade command and other higher-ranking AFU commanders.

I decided to also add this after posting, Cynthia. This was about other videos talking about this incident:

The strike was carried out on the location of foreign mercenaries who were residing in a hotel in Kramatorsk and dining at the café adjacent to the hotel. Booking services confirm that the hotel was closed to civilian visitors. In September 2022, the Russian Armed Forces already targeted this position of the AFU.

❗️A significant number of individuals in military uniforms and bulletproof vests, as well as military vehicles, are clearly visible in the video from the scene. Moreover, English speech can be distinctly heard. According to information from Russian war correspondents, foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian officers could have been staying at the hotel. Later, confirmations of this information appeared online. One of the volunteers posted joint photos with foreign instructors on her IG page, tagging their accounts and indicating the geolocation. After the shelling, one of those accounts confirmed that the strike happened precisely during the meal of foreign mercenaries.

Tactical insignias of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, such as crosses and runes, are clearly visible on the pickups parked near the hotel. The white cross is the main tactical emblem of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the runes represent unit insignias. There is also a vehicle belonging to the medical service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Such vehicles are not used for transporting injured civilians; even in cities close to combat areas, ordinary ambulances are used.

Gerashchenko, aiming to demonize the Russian Armed Forces, posted a photo of vehicles with red crosses. However, other vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces also appeared in the frame. Thus, by his own actions, the faker inadvertently contributed to exposing the falsehood.