© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 1907 Flexner Report | Origins of Rockefeller Medicine
Follow
1
Share
Report
69 views • March 22, 2021
https://medicine.tamu.edu/about/admin/documents/kingflex-report.pdf
The so-called Flexner report,1publishedin1910,is probably the most grossly overrated document in American medical history.
http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2007/04/03/1953_fitzgerald_report_suppressed_cancer_treatments.htm. - https://archive.is/6Sd54
Source: Flexner Report - Dániel Serley - Jul 26, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1xLXKjfI
The so-called Flexner report,1publishedin1910,is probably the most grossly overrated document in American medical history.
http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2007/04/03/1953_fitzgerald_report_suppressed_cancer_treatments.htm. - https://archive.is/6Sd54
Source: Flexner Report - Dániel Serley - Jul 26, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1xLXKjfI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.