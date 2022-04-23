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R$E: Only Christians Will Understand This Video.. [22.04.2022]
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121 views • April 23, 2022
This video is for Christians who are seeking to understand more about our faith and the transforming power of Gods grace in our lives. It is Part 2 of our series on Justification / Sanctification / Glorification.
If you missed the first part, here is the link: https://youtu.be/Qpp3pjqVgI0
Music: Jul - Scott Buckley
An R$E Production 2022
532 views Apr 22, 2022
RISEN
2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JsesK5PZXuk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_e7BrM0us2yZ1A1H9wOSkg
If you missed the first part, here is the link: https://youtu.be/Qpp3pjqVgI0
Music: Jul - Scott Buckley
An R$E Production 2022
532 views Apr 22, 2022
RISEN
2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JsesK5PZXuk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_e7BrM0us2yZ1A1H9wOSkg
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