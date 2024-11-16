Marina Water Spring protects Beit Ummar from settlers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An old water spring in the village of Beit Ummar Shakal, Hebron city. Activists repaired the spring and used the water for agriculture. Because of the presence of farmers, settlers cannot storm the village and hundreds of Palestinian farmers have benefited from the water Interview: Yousef Abu Maria
Activist in the Popular Resistance
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 13/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video