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C-vid 9teen ritual con programación predictiva en los Juegos Olímpicos 2012
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312 views • April 24, 2020
Ritual Iluminati celebrado en la inaguración de los Olímpicos en Londres 2012 con gran cantidad de simbología satánica y lo mas interesante uno de los temas centrales de la ceremonia fue el Corona virus. No se pierda a Boris Johnson, los patógenos voladores, las enfermeras bailarinas y mucho mas. Cualquier parecido con la realidad es pura coincidencia, Jajaja
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