Video Deleted by Youtube: The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil; Part 6 Switzerland's Haldemann Dynasty

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This video got deleted by Youtube on Sean Hross's Youtube channel Giureh, because it has way too sensitive material, the government don't want you to see. The video proves the Swiss involvement into the Watergate Scandal by the Swiss Aristocratic Haldemann Dynasty, of whom the Watergate keyplayer Bob Haldeman was a descendant of. They especially don't want Americans to get this intel.