All New Hi-Tech Turkesterone 650 Muscle Building Supplement

Hi Tech's Turkesterone 650™ is a highly concentrated and one-of-a-kind form of turkesterone and other ecdysterones. An ecdysterone is a sterol, a naturally occurring substance in all plant and animal life, and a subgroup of steroids. Turkesterone 650™ optimizes the mRNA translation process, and enhances leucine end other uptake in the muscles. Turkesterone 650™ can increase muscle repair and growth by enhancing muscle protein synthesis, which can prevent the breakdown of muscle.



