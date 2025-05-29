BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Do You Really Know About "THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL" ??? You Might Wanna Pay Attention!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
209 followers
82 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJvUzC7XU_4


~

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IrKXBmqCEo


Dark Journalist JFK UFO File Hearing Bombshell CIA DECLAS Takeover

https://x.com/idontexisttore/status/1924535970721923372?s=46


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8Zv5uIcAXA


The Hidden Intelligence of Crystals [Humans and AI Are Crystalline]

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


devils dictionary

biofield practice dojo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-jwWYX7Jlo


Dream - Motivational Video

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1389128618314191


internet of space things

https://defensescoop.com/2024/10/03/nro-proliferated-architecture-operational-phase/


https://www.e-education.psu.edu/geog862/node/1871


gps satellite constellation

medical body area network

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks


https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1


precision ai healthcare

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002


https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/regulations-and-policy/guidance/faq/informed-consent/index.html


https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993


https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/


https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Healthcare_Interoperability_Resources


https://fhir.org/


https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114551462787614405


https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/fda-informed-consent-waiver-allows


https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/congress-will-vote-to-strip-states


https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks


Quantum network metrology is the field dedicated to characterizing and measuring the performance of quantum network components.

A qubit, short for "quantum bit," is the fundamental unit of information in quantum computing, analogous to the bit in classical computing

.

A cubit is an ancient unit of length, generally defined as the distance from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger. It was widely used in ancient civilizations like Sumer, Egypt, and Israel, and can be found in the Bible. While roughly 18 inches or 46 centimeters, the exact length of a cubit varied slightly by region and time.

Keywords
trump20242030covid
