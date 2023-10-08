What's Really Happening In Armenia? I will tell you

Patrick Lancaster





Oct 6, 2023





So many thing have been happening in Armenia it is hard to keep up but I am in Armenia bringing you the important facts. This is a part of my upcoming documentary "Who betrayed Armenia? Or did Armenia betrayed itself and Artsakh? Is Armenia next to fall?".

Of course we know 100,000 Armenians have been ethnically cleansed from Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the world community did nothing to stop it.

But just this week many things have happened including Armenia’s envoy to EU: Azerbaijan could soon attack Armenia itself unless the West takes firm action

French Foreign Minister arrives to Armenia

France ready to sign agreement on delivery of military equipment to Armenia – France FM

Armenia decision to ratify Rome Statute is incorrect act, Russian President Peskov says.

Lavrov hopes no authorities will destroy Armenia-Russia ties.

Iran announced its readiness to send its observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to reduce tensions.

Lavrov calledPashinyan’s regime a “temporary administration.”

Turkey appealed to the IAEA with a demand to suspend the activities of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant due to its location in a seismic zone 16 km from the Turkish-Armenian border.

Armenia (Pashinyan) recognized former territory of Artsakh and parts of Armenia as territory of Azerbaijan

In A meeting in Granada, Spain, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing the area of Azerbaijan as 86.6 thousand square meters. km, which purportedly includes not only the territory of Artsakh, but also the territory of Armenia in the Ararat and Tavush regions. And commissions the strategic road through Yeraskh to Syunik. Which could be last step before the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project and the lose of the Syunik region to Azerbaijan.





