"This Just In" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2022

Lyrics:This just in, another liar on the newsStanding at the pulpit, ready to abuseThis just in, another coward in controlScared by the sounds, so he hides in a holeHe'll call on the guards to trample the crowd'Cause the louder they get they silence his powerShame, blame, no matter what they sayDon't let the bastard get to youHe's going to try to shut us down,but we'll stand our groundHey, this just in, he'll loseThis just in, another villain on the screenActing like a hero for all the drama queensThis just in, another black painted faceLathered in his virtue, enslaving every raceHe'll send out the troops and freeze the accountsSays the freedom you get is what he makes allowedShame, blame, no matter what they sayDon't let the bastard get to youHe's going to try to shut us down,but we'll stand our groundHey, this just in, he'll loseIf you look in his eyes you can see he's afraidSo fragile inside while the town's on paradeShame, blame, no matter what they sayDon't let the bastard get to youHe's going to try to shut us down,but we'll stand our groundHey, this just in, he'll loseNo he'll never shut us down,'Cause we'll stand our groundHey, this just in, you loseAs a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Five Times AugustAll credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: