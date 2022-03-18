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"This Just In" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2022
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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126 views • March 18, 2022
Lyrics:

This just in, another liar on the news
Standing at the pulpit, ready to abuse

This just in, another coward in control
Scared by the sounds, so he hides in a hole

He'll call on the guards to trample the crowd
'Cause the louder they get they silence his power

Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don't let the bastard get to you
He's going to try to shut us down,
but we'll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he'll lose

This just in, another villain on the screen
Acting like a hero for all the drama queens

This just in, another black painted face
Lathered in his virtue, enslaving every race

He'll send out the troops and freeze the accounts
Says the freedom you get is what he makes allowed

Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don't let the bastard get to you
He's going to try to shut us down,
but we'll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he'll lose

If you look in his eyes you can see he's afraid
So fragile inside while the town's on parade

Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don't let the bastard get to you
He's going to try to shut us down,
but we'll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he'll lose

No he'll never shut us down,
'Cause we'll stand our ground

Hey, this just in, you lose

As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Five Times August

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.fivetimesaugust.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZtsZuiFrTTThe4muxR4Dg
Keywords
justin trudeaucanada trucker convoyfive times august
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Privacy Policy