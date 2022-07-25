ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Monday 7/25/22 • SAVANAH HERNANDEZ, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

ALEX JONES IN COURT FIGHTING FOR THE FUTURE OF FREE SPEECH IN AMERICA AS GLOBALISTS UNLEASH NEXT PHASE OF THE GREAT RESET – TUNE IN NOWToday’s broadcast is LOADED with breaking news and special guests the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes reveals exclusive news in-studio about the legal battle of the century and will be followed by journalist Savanah Hernandez explaining what everyday Americans need to know about our southern border and inner cities!

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