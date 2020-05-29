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Suspicious Man Breaks Window & Starts Minneapolis Riots
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2891 views • May 29, 2020
This was the first man to break a window at autozone. A move that started the string of looting and damage to businesses. He is seen wearing all black and carrying an umbrella to conceal the hammer he is holding in the same hand.
No one knew this man, he didn’t protest, when confronted he ran the other way. And by the looks of it- his boots- are military grade. Meaning this man is either in some form or militia or he is WITH THE POLICE.
THIS MAN IS WITH THE POLICE. HE WAS ASSIGNED TO CAUSE DESTRUCTION KNOWING OTHERS WOULD FOLLOW SUIT. THIS GIVES THE MPD REASON TO CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD AND USE LETHAL FORCE IF NEEDED.
AGAIN, THE POLICE STARTED THIS TO CAUSE MORE CHAOS SO THEY COULD USE LETHAL FORCE.
BE SAFE. KEEP FIGHTING AND KEEP PROTESTING. THE POLICE WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP THE PEOPLE DOWN.
No one knew this man, he didn’t protest, when confronted he ran the other way. And by the looks of it- his boots- are military grade. Meaning this man is either in some form or militia or he is WITH THE POLICE.
THIS MAN IS WITH THE POLICE. HE WAS ASSIGNED TO CAUSE DESTRUCTION KNOWING OTHERS WOULD FOLLOW SUIT. THIS GIVES THE MPD REASON TO CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD AND USE LETHAL FORCE IF NEEDED.
AGAIN, THE POLICE STARTED THIS TO CAUSE MORE CHAOS SO THEY COULD USE LETHAL FORCE.
BE SAFE. KEEP FIGHTING AND KEEP PROTESTING. THE POLICE WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP THE PEOPLE DOWN.
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