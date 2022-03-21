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Tom Renz: Countering Global Attack on Humanity
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168 views • March 21, 2022
Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz is suing the federal government on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors and recently joined organization called Make America Free Again over the pandemic response.
americasfrontlinedoctors.org
makeamericansfreeagain.com
Mr. Renz is urging the court to declare that the exigencies underlying the DHHS Secretary’s declaration of a "public health emergency" never existed, or if they ever did exist, have since ceased to exist. Renz argues that the Covid "vaccines’" authorization should be declared unlawful and should be terminated. At the same time, the "vaccines" – which are in fact gene therapeutics -- should be pulled from the market entirely.
Numerous official sources, such as the Defense Military Epidemiological Database (DMED), Project Salus, FDA’s documents on Pfizer’s vax post-marketing data, and FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) data confirm that the shots are not just ineffective at preventing infection, but that they are dangerous to use. Renz argued that by deliberately withholding this crucial information from the public, the federal government is engaging in non-consensual human experimentation.
Mr. Renz also shared that he believes the forces behind the mass vaccination campaign are looking to establish an all-penetrating system of absolute tyrannical power and control over the people worldwide.
"These global tyrants, these power-hungry monsters, they want us to be afraid, [they want] to separate us from each other, to have division, because they know that if we unite, they lose power," stressed the attorney.
People should be urging their attorneys general and prosecutors to join the case against COVID criminals. "Any AG that’s not stepping up on this -- vote against them," said Renz.
To learn more about and support Thomas Renz, please visit renz-law.com
To keep updated on Renz’s work, please visit tomrenz.substack.com
americasfrontlinedoctors.org
makeamericansfreeagain.com
Mr. Renz is urging the court to declare that the exigencies underlying the DHHS Secretary’s declaration of a "public health emergency" never existed, or if they ever did exist, have since ceased to exist. Renz argues that the Covid "vaccines’" authorization should be declared unlawful and should be terminated. At the same time, the "vaccines" – which are in fact gene therapeutics -- should be pulled from the market entirely.
Numerous official sources, such as the Defense Military Epidemiological Database (DMED), Project Salus, FDA’s documents on Pfizer’s vax post-marketing data, and FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) data confirm that the shots are not just ineffective at preventing infection, but that they are dangerous to use. Renz argued that by deliberately withholding this crucial information from the public, the federal government is engaging in non-consensual human experimentation.
Mr. Renz also shared that he believes the forces behind the mass vaccination campaign are looking to establish an all-penetrating system of absolute tyrannical power and control over the people worldwide.
"These global tyrants, these power-hungry monsters, they want us to be afraid, [they want] to separate us from each other, to have division, because they know that if we unite, they lose power," stressed the attorney.
People should be urging their attorneys general and prosecutors to join the case against COVID criminals. "Any AG that’s not stepping up on this -- vote against them," said Renz.
To learn more about and support Thomas Renz, please visit renz-law.com
To keep updated on Renz’s work, please visit tomrenz.substack.com
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