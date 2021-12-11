THE VACCINE STEALS YOUR SOUL: DEMONIC POSSESSED WOMAN ADMITS 'PHARMAKEIA DRUGS' ARE IN SATAN'S PLAN

In the New Testament the word pharmakeia occurs three times (Gal 5:19-21; Rev 9:21; 18:23). Each time, it is translated as ‘sorcery’ or ‘magic’ and it is something that is spoken of in negative terms.



Shoutout to YouTube Channels Sunny Browne and Ruger4Life for hitting me in the forehead and helping me reveal to you that the pharmaceutical industry is being run by Satan (himself), as strange and offside as that sounds all you have to do is watch this video and see for yourself how I got to that revelation. Everything is coming to the surface right now in this spiritual war and we need to stop the mass vaccination of the planet or else the number 500,000 left on Earth as per the Georgia Guidestones is looking more and more likely.