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The Cosmic Poker Table and the Spiritual Gamble
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20 views • November 20, 2021
The Cosmic Poker Table illustrates the relationship among 5 "players". The more chips (spirit chips) a person accumulates, the more inspirited (empowered) they become. The cards represent life circumstances. The players influence each other in a beneficial way or a detrimental way. The ambivalent players eventually decide to choose to be a service to others player (compassionate player, wise player) or service to self player (bluffer, wise bluffer). Whatever the ambivalent player decides, there is more spirit accumulation in deciding one of the paths. The goal of the cosmic poker table is to have people realize that there is power in both paths and both paths compliment each other. The Bluffers vampire "spirit chips" off of other players to challenge them (to push the ambivalent player to choose and help service to other players develop their compassion and wisdom).
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