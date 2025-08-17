U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC that the “ideal goal” is not a ceasefire in Ukraine but a full peace agreement. He noted that while Washington had supported a truce on the way to peace, Russia rejected it — and Trump has since backed Putin’s position that only a long-term settlement makes sense.

Meanwhile Zelensky and the EU keep demanding a ceasefire.

Adding: Coalition of the “begging for more war” will, together with Zelensky, go to visit Trump.

