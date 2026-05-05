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MASSIVE RAINFALL AFTER IRAN DESTROYS US WEATHER MODIFICATION RADAR❗
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Iran has accused the US and Israel used weather modification technology—specifically radar systems around the Persian Gulf that ionized the atmosphere to steer clouds away from Iran—to cause a decades-long drought that rendered Tehran nearly uninhabitable. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger point to Zbigniew Brzezinski's warning that weather modification could be used for "secret warfare" and to the 1970s treaty banning such practices (signed after Operation Popeye in Vietnam) as proof the technology exists and has been deployed.


The two cite recent Iranian reports that since Iranian drones destroyed those radar installations, record rains have returned to Iran, reservoirs have reached 100% capacity, and underground water sources are overflowing. Congressional testimony is played in which a witness states the government has "weather tampering techniques" that could "starve millions of Americans" as part of a "new world order" population control agenda.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Esmvy-RggGA


Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques


https://2009-2017.state.gov/t/isn/4783.htm


https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%201108/volume-1108-I-17119-English.pdf

Keywords
dane wigingtonjimmy dorehealth ranger mike adamsweather modification in iranviolation of enmod
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