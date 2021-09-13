Get Over Your Sims & Stories...Everyone is Energy - Tonya Dee Interviews Von Galt

Enjoy this book interview that Tonya Dee of 'Meet Me for Coffee' does with Buddhist author, Von Galt. We discuss what is a mandala/merkabah that everyone has and how it is the only thing that is truly real lifetime after lifetime, reincarnation stories after reincarnation. How everyone can get their mandalas imaged using their voice by the engineers at Cymascope. Lastly, the Von clarified and debunks any confusion about what an awakening, ascension, and the 5th dimension is according to her Buddhist and indigenous beliefs.Please hit the "subscribe" button for more videos as they are uploaded.Here's the link for the Schumann resonance research that predicted events that the planet, Earth reacted to.Here's where people can get their mandala's image from Cymascope.To listen to Tonya Dee's podcast and check out her offerings:------------------------------------------More about Von's work:Von's Author Page:Merkaba Chakras website:Merkaba Chakras Podcast: