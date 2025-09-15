BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FatGuyFixerUpper vs. 800 Feet of Cable – Security Cam Test! / Ep.1
FatGuyFixerUpper
FatGuyFixerUpper
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 6 days ago

Welcome to the first episode of FatGuyFixerUpper!

In this episode, I'm testing whether I can run a security camera system over 800 feet across my rural property. This is the first step in many in securing the homestead, and I wanted to find out if this long-distance setup will actually work — without breaking the bank.


🔍 What I test in this video:


Can a standard security camera transmit video 800 feet?


What kind of cable and equipment do I use?


Does the signal hold up across long distances?


Whether you're setting up off-grid security, prepping a homestead, or just love DIY tech, you're in the right place.


👉 Subscribe for more homesteading, fixing, building, and testing:

🔗 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxUzZtVQbE_SISnxzojxbg


🧰 Gear Used in This Video:

121°Wide View Angle Hiseeu 4K Camera PoE Camera

Hiseeu 【Auto Tracking +2-Way Audio】 5MP PoE Wired Security

Hiseeu [Spotlight+2 Way Audio] 5MP PoE Security Camera

QualGear QG-CAT6O-CCA-250FT-BLK CAT 6

LINOVISION 8 Ports Full Gigabit PoE++ Switch, Built-in 120W

Tliffpaco Outdoor Gigabit PoE Extender, 5 Port PoE Repeater

CERRXIAN Ethernet Surge Protector RJ45 Coupler

Sodola Gigabit PoE Extender, 2 Port POE Repeater

CERRXIAN RJ45 Ethernet Network Surge Protector


📍 Location: ohio


💬 Got questions or ideas? Drop them in the comments – I read every one!

Keywords
biblejesus christworkchristianhomesteadhardfixerupperfatguy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy