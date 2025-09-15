FatGuyFixerUpper vs. 800 Feet of Cable – Security Cam Test! / Ep.1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the first episode of FatGuyFixerUpper!
In this episode, I'm testing whether I can run a security camera system over 800 feet across my rural property. This is the first step in many in securing the homestead, and I wanted to find out if this long-distance setup will actually work — without breaking the bank.
🔍 What I test in this video:
Can a standard security camera transmit video 800 feet?
What kind of cable and equipment do I use?
Does the signal hold up across long distances?
Whether you're setting up off-grid security, prepping a homestead, or just love DIY tech, you're in the right place.
🧰 Gear Used in This Video:
121°Wide View Angle Hiseeu 4K Camera PoE Camera
Hiseeu 【Auto Tracking +2-Way Audio】 5MP PoE Wired Security
Hiseeu [Spotlight+2 Way Audio] 5MP PoE Security Camera
QualGear QG-CAT6O-CCA-250FT-BLK CAT 6
LINOVISION 8 Ports Full Gigabit PoE++ Switch, Built-in 120W
Tliffpaco Outdoor Gigabit PoE Extender, 5 Port PoE Repeater
CERRXIAN Ethernet Surge Protector RJ45 Coupler
Sodola Gigabit PoE Extender, 2 Port POE Repeater
CERRXIAN RJ45 Ethernet Network Surge Protector
📍 Location: ohio
💬 Got questions or ideas? Drop them in the comments – I read every one!