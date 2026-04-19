Tired of Winning Yet - Guy parachuting into Virginia Tech Spring game today is stuck on the scoreboard after rough collision

Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Guy parachuting into Virginia Tech Spring game Saturday was stuck on the scoreboard after rough collision.

https://x.com/yakubbsmonster/status/2045578828467020048?

More here about it:.. partial:

The spring game was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. A video on social media shows two skydivers with American flags tied to gliding over Lane Stadium. The skydiver with the smaller flag successfully glides over the video board; however, the one with the larger flag appears to get caught in the wind and collides with the board.

"We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being," Virginia Tech Athletics tweeted out.

https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/virginia-tech-spring-game-delayed-202128957.html





