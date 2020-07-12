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Dr. Richard Bartlett on Treating COVID-19 with Inexpensive and Proven Steroid Budesonide
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128 views • July 12, 2020
Dr. Richard Bartlette reveals yet another highly effective, "off-patent" medicine for treating alleged COVID-19 cases. The medication is a steroid called Budesonide. Dr. Bartlette says he uses is with an inhaler to effectively treat any cases that appear to be COVID-19.
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