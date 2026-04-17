Rex Jones offered Trillions of a Lawsuit Against DARPA?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116404079428565679





I am SvenVonErick on X.





I was given a DARPA Vaccine to prevent getting Herpes & a Separate One to Not Get Poison Ivy.





The word got out & even Jewish Lesbians were offering me blow jobs as soon as I was old enough to cum to cure Herpes 1 & 2. So there gas been a lot of my DNA swallowed.





I am class of 1982 Minnechaug Regional High School Wilbraham Massachusetts. Ny friend Doug Trevallion's Mother was banging my Father 1981 nostly. We would have jeg parties at whatever house they weren't at.





We were both wearing just wearing shorts. We got into a fight. He broke his hand on my jaw. We then rolled in woods fighting & I tuned him up. We got back fo his house & he locked me out. I went to the beach for the day.





Corinne his Mother started yelling at me for Doggie havinig poison ivy head to toe, black eyes, messed up nose, knees, broken hand, & after soaking in something for Poison Ivy he had to go to Hospital.





I had not even a scratch. No Poison Ivy & I had killer tan & the washboard above my belt was defined. I am sure Doug Trevallion will remember if you ask him.





#WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





+1 860 574 0695





1 706 740 9324