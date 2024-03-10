Create New Account
Doubts: Toxicity Paradox
ALLATRA TV
How does consciousness work? Why do doubts arise? Why is there denial at the level of your consciousness that something bad can happen to you, that the world you live in can change, and that you are mortal? Why does consciousness not know the future? How do doubts affect the future situation? Doubts are a toxicity paradox. How does our perception (beliefs or doubts) influence the world? "If I start speaking up, what will people think of me?" What is the difference between thinking of a person in the consumerist format and that of a person in the Creative Society?

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



