Breaking the Devil’s Dance with Tech

With Shannon Rowan, Wi-Fi Refugee

https://wifi-refugee.com/

Most of us still can’t prioritize limiting wireless technology because we need our cell phones at all times. Too few of us have heard of any friends suffering injury from radio frequency microwave radiation. Occasionally we’ll hear of protests against cell tower deployment too close to a neighborhood or a school, and more frequently, we’re hearing about devices which can mitigate the effects of this EM radiation.

Yet, with up to a third of Americans already sensitive to electro-magnetic radiation – often called electro-smog – and with Congress and government officials offering zero resistance to new telecom tower applications, we can’t let ignorance direct our political fates.

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Ms. Rowan has presented here before, but she has a new book out: “The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop it”; an in-depth exposé into our current toxic relationship with digital technology, focusing on various aspects of tech addiction and other ways tech harms our mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.

This addiction to what in many ways are ‘tools of enslavement’ not only blinds us to the harm they are causing, but it keeps us trapped in this devil’s dance - one that threatens humanity’s future and life as we know it. It is time to break the chains, and Ms. Rowan will help show us how.

Her site, www.wifi-refugee.com, features links to her books, podcasts, articles and blog posts on related topics.