Vito Glazer: CCP has done an incredible job of infiltrating American media, playing a long information warfare

https://gnews.org/articles/606106
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Vito Glazer, the founder of Glazers Media, thinks the CCP has done an incredible job of infiltrating American media, playing a long information warfare. That’s why he created Glazers Media to provide a platform for people to tell the truth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.