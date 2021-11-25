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First Fruits Timing Hanukkah!? AMAZING Confirmations To Share!! - Words From The Lord: "HE IS COMING WITH THUNDERS!" - "KNOW FOR SURE, HERE AND NOW, I JUDGE THIS LAND" - "NO CHRISTMAS!"
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120 views • November 25, 2021
Can we expect our ESCAPE on Hanukkah?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73dZ4hpB1G4
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH/HANUKKAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Links with Tabernacles and Hanukkah in the Gospel Accounts of Palm Sunday
https://www.jerusalemperspective.com/4568/
Why Hanukkah fits with Thanksgiving
https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/2013/11/04/why-hanukkah-fits-with-thanksgiving/3433105/
Menorah (7 Branches) vs Chanukiah (9 Branches): What’s the Difference?
https://amenvamen.com/menorah-vs-chanukiah
Hanukkah menorah
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanukkah_menorah
Matthew 17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2017&;version=KJV
HE IS COMING WITH THUNDERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI-ediBTy8k
40 Days - Take Heed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MwPdFbiYVA
Tsunami. War. Famine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fomnb-_GKUU
KNOW FOR SURE, HERE AND NOW, I JUDGE THIS LAND
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/know-for-sure-here-and-now-i-judge-this-land-a-brother-in-the-lord
Hosea 10:8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea%2010%3A8&;version=KJV
What are you waiting for?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQOKmiWpP2M
Receive this Prayer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHWRdOtFOiQ
Update on Days of Darkness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B82EWn7Os9U
NO CHRISTMAS – Terri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/no-christmas-terri-hennessey
Get Your Houses In Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKTZEyYbIjk
WHITE HOUSE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqZ_jo-njbw
Tim Foster Community page - Amos * - Thanksgiving?
https://www.youtube.com/user/timfoster405/community
THANKSGIVAKKUH IS BACK!!! Watching November 25-29, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch_QbV9Bgrg
Warning: Thanksgiving and the Lord's Vengeance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAqPuvxx0dY
The End of a Generation... The End of Sorrows... The Great Tribulation Begins!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArYU20iRmFA
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73dZ4hpB1G4
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH/HANUKKAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Links with Tabernacles and Hanukkah in the Gospel Accounts of Palm Sunday
https://www.jerusalemperspective.com/4568/
Why Hanukkah fits with Thanksgiving
https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/2013/11/04/why-hanukkah-fits-with-thanksgiving/3433105/
Menorah (7 Branches) vs Chanukiah (9 Branches): What’s the Difference?
https://amenvamen.com/menorah-vs-chanukiah
Hanukkah menorah
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanukkah_menorah
Matthew 17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2017&;version=KJV
HE IS COMING WITH THUNDERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI-ediBTy8k
40 Days - Take Heed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MwPdFbiYVA
Tsunami. War. Famine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fomnb-_GKUU
KNOW FOR SURE, HERE AND NOW, I JUDGE THIS LAND
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/know-for-sure-here-and-now-i-judge-this-land-a-brother-in-the-lord
Hosea 10:8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea%2010%3A8&;version=KJV
What are you waiting for?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQOKmiWpP2M
Receive this Prayer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHWRdOtFOiQ
Update on Days of Darkness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B82EWn7Os9U
NO CHRISTMAS – Terri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/no-christmas-terri-hennessey
Get Your Houses In Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKTZEyYbIjk
WHITE HOUSE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqZ_jo-njbw
Tim Foster Community page - Amos * - Thanksgiving?
https://www.youtube.com/user/timfoster405/community
THANKSGIVAKKUH IS BACK!!! Watching November 25-29, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch_QbV9Bgrg
Warning: Thanksgiving and the Lord's Vengeance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAqPuvxx0dY
The End of a Generation... The End of Sorrows... The Great Tribulation Begins!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArYU20iRmFA
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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