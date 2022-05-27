© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian FM: West Has Declared War on Russia
Follow
3
Share
Report
290 views • May 27, 2022
Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the West has declared war on Russia. He may have been thinking about a report from CNN about long-range missiles. The team looks into reports of increasing drought and shortages of wheat from the US to the Middle East. In the final segment, Rick asks more probing questions about the Uvalde mass shooting.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/27/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/27/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.