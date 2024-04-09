Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson | Lifelong Democrats Are Turning to Trump. Roseanne Barr Explains Why.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2232 Subscribers
Shop now
88 views
Published 14 hours ago

Tucker Carlson  |  Roseanne explains what the Iran deal was all about... and more.


Unlock the full interview here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc

#TuckerCarlson #RoseanneBarr #DonaldTrump #freespeech #Democrat #Republican #HillaryClinton #debate #news #politics #interview #comedy #funny #woke #viral



Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensoredtucker carlson shorts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket