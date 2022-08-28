McDonald’s stormed & looted by gang of 50 youths

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RT
August 24, 2022
With blood-chilling shrieks, up to 50 young people stormed a McDonald’s restaurant in Nottingham, UK, jumping over the counter to steal food and drinks. What triggered the violent attack remains unclear. A police investigation is underway.
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