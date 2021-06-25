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What Pisses Me Off About Thanksgiving
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25 views • June 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3509/what-pisses-me-off-about-thanksgiving-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3509-what-pisses-me-off-about-thanksgiving
While Thanksgiving often provokes warm and fuzzy thoughts about Pilgrims and American Indians, there is a deeper and more important story regarding the origin of the popular holiday.
History of the Plymouth Plantation 1620-1647 by William Bradford
http://www.fdrurl.com/History-of-Plymouth
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3509-what-pisses-me-off-about-thanksgiving
While Thanksgiving often provokes warm and fuzzy thoughts about Pilgrims and American Indians, there is a deeper and more important story regarding the origin of the popular holiday.
History of the Plymouth Plantation 1620-1647 by William Bradford
http://www.fdrurl.com/History-of-Plymouth
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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