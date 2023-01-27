X22 REPORT Ep. 2982a - El Salvador Counters The [CB], This Is What They Don’t Want The People To See

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2982a - Jan. 26, 2023

El Salvador Counters The [CB], This Is What They Don’t Want The People To SeeThe economy is falling apart, housing sales are declining, fuel prices are rising again and the people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The Biden admin are trying to convince the people that this is normal. The [CB] was just countered, they tried to build the narrative that El Salvador was going to default on their loan because they went to Bitcoin.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

