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China's Organ harvesting holocaust.
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69 views • May 21, 2020
What do you think about people being tortured and killed for organs? Chinese organ harvesting has come to the light again on the news and the practice of organ farming from prisoners of contrary belief appears to be continuing despite claims from China that organ transplants are only of voluntary. Conspiracy fact: a tiny number of Chinese people are on the official donor registry to offer their organs yet tens of thousands of organs are being sold for profit
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