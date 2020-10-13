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How Bad Will the Siberian Arctic Wildfires Get in 2020 (1009)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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41 views • October 13, 2020
Smoke from Siberian wildfires set to drift over Alaska and northern Canada as the fire season gets underway in Russia. How bad will it get this year, not sure, but based on areas up in smoke since 2003, there is a good amount of information to make an informed guess in 2020, the year of unusual.

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#siberia #wildfires #gold #permafrost #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Siberian wildfires expand sending smoke toward Canada & U.S https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Siberian wildfires lead to hazy skies across Southcentral https://www.ktva.com/story/42322170/s...
Siberia Cold https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
2019 Fires Siberia https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EcCgBu2X0...
Global fire map interactive https://fires.globalforestwatch.org/map/
Russia Fire statistics https://fires.globalforestwatch.org/r...
The 15 Largest Wildfires in the World https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/l...
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