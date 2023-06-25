Wagner PMC personnel depart Rostov — RT Exclusive

Evgeny Prigozhin accepted the proposal of President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed men of Wagner in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tension
Details: https://on.rt.com/ceh4
Mirrored - RT
