Wagner PMC personnel depart Rostov — RT Exclusive
Evgeny Prigozhin accepted the proposal of President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed men of Wagner in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tension

Details: https://on.rt.com/ceh4

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
wagnerpresident alexander lukashenkoevgeny prigozhin

