Pt 3 Setting the Foundation | The Security Agreement, the lien

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This is Part 3 of this four-part series: The Security Agreement Part 1: https://youtu.be/BmI_X78iNEI Part 2: https://youtu.be/-zSTFClGV9A Part2b: https://youtu.be/MgqNT1381QE Part 3: https://youtu.be/1BawB2pCk0M 🕶 Find us: Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package. You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcm... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adam... Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad... 👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck 🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕 🎸🎶 Music: Write You by Joey Pecoraro, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Photo: Edward Lear Painting image by David Mark from Pixabay Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬