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Buying a Knockoff of My Own Dress: An Educated Roast [ Bernadette Banner - Fast Fashion ]
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31 views • March 09, 2022
Posted 9November2019 Bernadette Banner
I mentioned a few wonderful ethical/slow fashion brands and small artists, which you should definitely go check out! Also leave some of your faves (or yourself!) below, because hurrah for excellent craftsfolk. :) I didn’t directly mention them, but one of the brands most heavily stolen from by the same website was Armstreet; I actually have several pieces from them and can personally recommend!
www.armstreet.com
IG https://www.instagram.com/armstreetcom/
Not mentioned, but as always a shout to my faves at American Duchess, small-scale historical reproduction footwear:
www.americanduchess.com
I mentioned a few wonderful ethical/slow fashion brands and small artists, which you should definitely go check out! Also leave some of your faves (or yourself!) below, because hurrah for excellent craftsfolk. :) I didn’t directly mention them, but one of the brands most heavily stolen from by the same website was Armstreet; I actually have several pieces from them and can personally recommend!
www.armstreet.com
IG https://www.instagram.com/armstreetcom/
Not mentioned, but as always a shout to my faves at American Duchess, small-scale historical reproduction footwear:
www.americanduchess.com
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