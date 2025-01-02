God's Ordering of Time-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 1 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jewish Calendar Is a Lunar Calendar, and God Declared Straightway That the Passover Was the Beginning of Time for His People--the Springtime and Bringing Forth of Life. All of the Feast Days That the Lord Ordained Are Accomplished in Seven Months. But the "Saddest Day on the Jewish Calendar" Is Tisha D'Av (the 9th of Av). It is Cited as the Day That [Most of] the Spies Returned with Discouraging News from Scouting Out the Promised Land and Also the Days on Which the First and the Second Temples Were Destroyed. The List of Calamities Grows and Includes Modern Events, Too; and What's to Say That the Lord Won't Use That Date Again.