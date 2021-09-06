X22 REPORT: “Fix 2020 First”, Red October, Stay Tuned & Watch, Brace For Impact

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“Fix 2020 First”, Red October, Stay Tuned And Watch, Brace For Impact
The patriots are preparing to release the forensic audit report, this is going to create chaos and the fake news, [DS] and corrupt politicians are going to do everything to stop it. They are now building up to a communication blackout. Trump and the patriots know this playbook and countermeasures are in place. The pandemic is losing its grip, as they continue to push their agenda people are waking up and no longer believing what they are saying. Red October is approaching, the storm is about to hit.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.