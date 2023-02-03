Mom, journalist & part time VAXX PUSHER, KILLED by VAXX poison injections

The world of journalism and politics woke up this Friday with sad news: Sandra Carmona, a 42-year-old journalist from La Rioja, has died suddenly without any previous diagnosed disease.

The professional, born in Calahorra and mother of two children, a boy and a girl would have suffered a heart attack during the night, as reported various media.

Graduated in Journalism from the University of the Basque Country, Carmona spent a large part of her career in La Rioja Newspaper Point Radio Calahorra and Rioja Television (TVR) where she worked as an editor and news presenter since her beginnings in the profession.

However, in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, it became director of the communication department of the Ministry of Health of the Government of La Rioja.

For this reason, many are those who have expressed their condolences this Friday after hearing the news of his death. “Today is a tragic day”, he has tweeted Concha Andreu, president of La Rioja. “A wonderful person and an exceptional professional who joined the Government to work tirelessly for all the people of La Rioja“.

https://realwebusa.com/sandra-carmona-journalist-and-communication-director-of-the-ministry-of-health-of-la-rioja-dies-at-the-age-of-42/

muckrack DOT com/sandra-carmona

Mirrored - bootcamp

