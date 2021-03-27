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The People of the Lie - Everyday Evil.
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261 views • March 27, 2021
Is evil a mental illness? I discuss a very small part of M. Scott Peck's theory in "The People of the Lie." Food For Thought!
***If you'd like to support me, please visit my website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php *** Thank you. :) Looking forward to hearing your thoughts.
Link to free audiobook: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT1qj4pTo0I
***If you'd like to support me, please visit my website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php *** Thank you. :) Looking forward to hearing your thoughts.
Link to free audiobook: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT1qj4pTo0I
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