🚨 Ukrainian IPs behind a Massive Cyberattack on X - Musk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 1 month ago

🚨 Ukrainian IPs behind a Massive Cyberattack on X - Musk (new update at bottom)

💬 "We're not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area," X CEO Elon Musk told Fox News.

Earlier Musk posted:

Elon Musk is having a hard day...

@DogeDesigner

First, protests against DOGE.

Then, Tesla stores were attacked,

Now, X is down....

This was video was late to post, if missed: Cybertrucks being burned today

https://www.brighteon.com/9b8e3c7c-5e91-427c-a296-5f69a1c44441

New Twist to this story: Posted on a Telegram post:

Pro-Palestinian Hacking Group Dark Storm Team Claims DDoS Attack on X

The hacking group "Dark Storm Team" has claimed responsibility for the recent DDoS attack on X, according to a Telegram post.

As reported by Newsweek, citing Check Point Research (CPR), Dark Storm Team is a pro-Palestinian cyberattack group known for launching Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The group primarily targets Western entities, including those in the United States, Ukraine, the UAE, and Israel.

In the past month, Dark Storm Team has successfully targeted critical infrastructure, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Haifa Port in Israel, and the UAE's Ministry of Defense.



