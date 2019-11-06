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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝕆𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟛𝟘, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (BANNED TRUNEWS BROADCAST)
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18 views • November 06, 2019
TruNews Headlines – October 30, 2019 (BANNED TRUNEWS BROADCAST)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjRs1Jwol7Q
Halloween party turns into scene of mass shooting in California. Jared Kushner says Israel annexing Jordan Valley an option for Deal of the Century. In a first, IDF soldier is convicted for killing Palestinian at Gaza protests. U.S.-backed Kurds tried to sell Syrian oil to Israel. Ayatollah Khamenei blames Western spies for stoking protests in Iraq and Lebanon. Russia test-fires new SLBM from brand-new submarine. Brexit Party wants to make election partnership deal with UK’s Tories. World-renowned forensic pathologist says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. House Dems won’t get their hands on Mueller docs yet. Whistleblower claims Trump Ukraine transcript was doctored. Devin Nunes says Adam Schiff coached the witness at closed-door hearing. U.S. House recognizes Armenian Genocide. New fundraising scandals emerge for President Obama, former Vice President Biden. Judge blocks Alabama abortion ban. Pro-life pastor banned from Portland, Ore., park. Michigan and Massachusetts pushing abortion-up-to-birth bills. Dutch pediatricians support child euthanasia. Razor company tells women to grow mustaches for ‘Movember.’ Russian charged with cannibalism. Georgia fourth-grader charged with terrorism. Defense lawyer says homosexual teen ‘justified’ in killing classmate. Activists now pushing to legalize ‘multiple-partner relationships.’ Demon-possessed woman tazed while trying to ‘exorcise’ cop. Mom finds missing teen after pornographic images appear on popular websites. Kerry Kinsey and Doc Burkhart. Airdate: October 30, 2019.
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-october-30-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-podcast/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-october-30-2019
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjRs1Jwol7Q
Halloween party turns into scene of mass shooting in California. Jared Kushner says Israel annexing Jordan Valley an option for Deal of the Century. In a first, IDF soldier is convicted for killing Palestinian at Gaza protests. U.S.-backed Kurds tried to sell Syrian oil to Israel. Ayatollah Khamenei blames Western spies for stoking protests in Iraq and Lebanon. Russia test-fires new SLBM from brand-new submarine. Brexit Party wants to make election partnership deal with UK’s Tories. World-renowned forensic pathologist says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. House Dems won’t get their hands on Mueller docs yet. Whistleblower claims Trump Ukraine transcript was doctored. Devin Nunes says Adam Schiff coached the witness at closed-door hearing. U.S. House recognizes Armenian Genocide. New fundraising scandals emerge for President Obama, former Vice President Biden. Judge blocks Alabama abortion ban. Pro-life pastor banned from Portland, Ore., park. Michigan and Massachusetts pushing abortion-up-to-birth bills. Dutch pediatricians support child euthanasia. Razor company tells women to grow mustaches for ‘Movember.’ Russian charged with cannibalism. Georgia fourth-grader charged with terrorism. Defense lawyer says homosexual teen ‘justified’ in killing classmate. Activists now pushing to legalize ‘multiple-partner relationships.’ Demon-possessed woman tazed while trying to ‘exorcise’ cop. Mom finds missing teen after pornographic images appear on popular websites. Kerry Kinsey and Doc Burkhart. Airdate: October 30, 2019.
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-october-30-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-podcast/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-october-30-2019
Mirror 2: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast/trunews-2019-10-30-trunews-headlines-streamcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Keywords
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