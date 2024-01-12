Today, on January 11, 2024, the Ukrainian General Staff demanded an immediate meeting with the top leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance. Insiders in Kyiv claim that the Ukrainian top military leadership is in a state of panic and that Ukrainian generals have begun calling the Pentagon and Brussels incessantly. As it turned out, the reason for such a panic was severe. On the morning of January 11, Russian aerospace forces dealt a crushing blow to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnieper. The uniqueness of this strike was that for the first time, Russia used the super-heavy, super-powerful aerial bomb 'FAB-1500 M54' equipped with a controlled planning and correction module..................
