𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚? (𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯)

Law enforcement and military should stand with and defend the People, the Constitution, and Freedom.



Police are our working-class peers, friends and family, our brothers and sisters, sons and duaghters, neighbors. We should stand with them, and they stand with us -- the corrupt politicians do not have loyalty to the police but use them. Peacefully reach out to police and have them unite with us for freedom. Ask the Police to stand with the people they swore to serve and protect -- their loyalty should be with the Constitution not a politician, governor, or mayor.



The key is reaching police and military and getting them to realize that they are fellow working-class and should defend the Constitution NOT serve the elite's agenda.

"We the People" have all the power if we just stick together and take action -- no one being manipulated (coerced) into turning traitor against the people for a paycheck or pension (police pension or military rank will mean nothing anyway if America is lost to tyranny).



Without police and military being exploited to do the dirty work of the corrupt oligarchy, the crooks 'in power' have no power.



𝗜𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰, 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘄



When pressed what punishment people could face for violating thier orders governors have stated that the police could get a court order or charge people with reckless conduct. Reckless conduct is conduct that is performed recklessly and that endangers the safety of another person and is a Class A misdemeanor in many states. The government would have a hard time proving your guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If you are not under court-ordered quarantine.



If you are not sick, even if you are not practicing “social-distancing” or wearing a mask, it is hard to imagine the government proving that you endangered another person. It would likely have to be proven that the government knew you were positive for the virus before they arrested you for going into public and that you were reckless by not practicing social-distancing or wearing a mask.



Something else to consider:

Courts will also be asked to decide whether the government can lawfully arrest or fine people for violating the governor’s orders. In short, no, the government cannot lawfully arrest you merely for violating the governor’s orders. No tall some states (some are different so please check your state laws) provide any penalties for violations, so for the executive branch to impose a penalty for a violation would be a violation of procedural due process, which prohibits enforcement of penalties that are vague or, as in this case, non-existent. Even if the governor issued an order specifying a penalty, it would still be unenforceable. 𝗜𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰, 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘄. If the governor purported to create a penalty by order, and that is not present in the statute, that part of his order would be void.



NOTE: this is for entertainment only and is not intended as legal or medical advice.



𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).



NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.