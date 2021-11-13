© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hidden Colors 3-The Rules Of Racism
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • November 13, 2021
Hidden Colors 3: The Rules Of Racism is the third installment of the critically acclaimed documentary series Hidden Colors 1 and 2.
This installment of Hidden Colors tackles the taboo subject of systematic racism. The film explores how institutional racism affects all areas of human activity, and the rules, laws, and public policies that are utilized to maintain this system.
Hidden Colors 3 features commentary from a diverse group of scholars, authors, and entertainment icons, which includes actor/rapper David Banner (The Butler), comedian Paul Mooney (The Chapelle Show), New York Times Bestselling author Tariq Nasheed, Civil Rights activist/comedian Dick Gregory, Hip-Hop legend Nas, and many more.
This installment of Hidden Colors tackles the taboo subject of systematic racism. The film explores how institutional racism affects all areas of human activity, and the rules, laws, and public policies that are utilized to maintain this system.
Hidden Colors 3 features commentary from a diverse group of scholars, authors, and entertainment icons, which includes actor/rapper David Banner (The Butler), comedian Paul Mooney (The Chapelle Show), New York Times Bestselling author Tariq Nasheed, Civil Rights activist/comedian Dick Gregory, Hip-Hop legend Nas, and many more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.