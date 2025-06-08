Refrigerated trucks with portion of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies still await Kiev's retrieval approval - Ukraine says will pick up next week

Refrigerated trucks with portion of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies still await Kiev's retrieval approval

Outside temperatures reach +20°C (68°F). While it's colder inside the trucks, 'the smell is still pretty bad,' reports RT correspondent Donald Courter.

Finally Today: Zelensky’s intel chief Budanov now claims Ukraine will begin to take bodies NEXT WEEK

Insists they’re 'carefully adhering to agreements reached in Istanbul'

Russia's been waiting for Kiev to take its fallen soldiers since Saturday, as agreed upon in talks