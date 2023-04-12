https://gettr.com/post/p2e4p6kd6b1

4/10/2023 Nicole’s interview with John Fredericks: The Chinese Communist Party has always been attempting to destroy the United States through its 3F strategy, and one of the approach is to stir up internal fight between the Republicans and Democrats, so that they pay no attention to the CCPs infiltration and control of the US judicial system, which will ultimately lead to the destruction of America and the CCP’s conquer of the entire world

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/10/2023 妮可接受弗雷德里克采访：中共一直就有通过3F计划灭美方案，其中之一就是让美国两党内斗，从而无暇顾及中共对美国司法系统的渗透和控制，从而灭掉美国、统治全球

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平




